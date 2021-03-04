EU antitrust regulators ready Apple charges on Spotify complaint: Report

-
ALSO READ
Music app Spotify rolls out standalone streaming for Apple Watch
Apple planning to launch a podcast subscription service: Report
Global online music streaming revenue declines 2% in Q2, shows report
Apple's subscription bundle of news, music and services to launch on Friday
Apple iOS 14.5 to let users set Spotify as default music service
-
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are finalising a charge sheet against Apple triggered by a complaint by Swedish music streaming service Spotify, two people familiar with the matter said, with one saying the document may be sent to the iPhone maker before the summer.
The case is one of four opened by the European Commission into Apple in June last year and could force the company to change its lucrative business model.
Spotify said Apple is unfairly restricting rivals to its own music steaming service Apple Music while another gripe is the 30% fee levied on app developers.
The EU competition enforcer usually sets out what it considers suspected violations of the bloc's antitrust rules in its statement of objections, whether a fine is merited and what companies have to do to stop anti-competitive practices.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Sabine Siebold)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU