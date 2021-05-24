EU calls for probe after Ryanair plane makes emergency landing in Minsk

-
ALSO READ
Nasa's Mars mission 2021: Watch Perseverance land on Mars tonight online
Guard, pilots save the day: Beechcraft makes safe belly landing in Mumbai
Shiv Sena slams Centre over transfer of Antilia bomb scare case to NIA
Mukesh Ambani residence bomb scare: NIA seizes high-end bike, officials say
Finmin move to catch fake GST bills to hit genuine taxpayers too: industry
-
President of the European Council Charles Michel called for an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) probe into an emergency landing of a Ryanair passenger plane at Minsk Airport over a bomb threat that later turned out to be fake.
An unregistered Belarusian human rights organization said earlier in the day that Roman Protasevich -- founder of a telegram channel that Minsk designated as extremist -- was on board of a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius and got detained in Minsk airport when the plane made an emergency landing. The Belarusian Interior Ministry confirmed the detention of Protasevich.
"Very concerned regarding reports of a forced landing of #Ryanair flight in Minsk. We call on Belarus authorities to immediately release the flight and all its passengers. An #ICAO investigation of the incident will be essential," Michel said on Twitter.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas also called on the EU to conduct an international investigation into the emergency landing of the Ryanair plane in Minsk.
"Absolutely inexplicable and shocking reports from #Belarus about detaining Roman Protasevich and forcing the @Ryanair plane to land. All passengers should be immediately released and a thorough international investigation should follow. EU must take a stand together @EUCouncil," she tweeted.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg slammed Minsk's actions as "dangerous" and noted that the incident will require further investigations.
The calls for an investigation were supported by acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, and President of the European Council Charles Michel.
They were later joined by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which strongly condemned "any interference or requirement for landing of civil aviation operations that is inconsistent with the rules of international law" and stressed the need for a full investigation by competent international authorities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU