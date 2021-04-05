Mukesh Ambani residence bomb scare: NIA seizes high-end bike, officials say

-
The NIA has seized a high-end
bike, suspected to be registered in the name of an alleged woman associate of API Sachin Waze, arrested for his alleged role in planting an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, an official said on Monday.
Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) brought the bike in a tempo to its office in south Mumbai on Monday, he said.
The woman, an alleged associate of suspended assistant police inspector Waze, was questioned by the NIA on Friday, sources said.
The probe agency had on Thursday searched a flat in Mira Road area which was in the woman's possession, they said.
The NIA suspects she accompanied Waze to a city-based hotel on February 16, before the explosives-laden SUV was found near Ambani's residence 'Antilia' here on February 25, the sources said.
The NIA had earlier seized eight high-end vehicles used by Waze, who was arrested in the case last month.
The NIA is also conducting a probe into the death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV before it was found with explosives near Ambani's house.
Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.
