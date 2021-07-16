JUST IN
UK not out of the woods with Covid yet, hospital numbers scary': Top medic
Europe floods: Death toll over 100 as rescues continue in Germany, Belgium

Officials in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia say the death toll in floods there has increased to 43, pushing the total number of fatalities in Germany and Belgium above 100.

AP  |  Berlin 

At least 44 dead, dozens missing as floods sweep through western Europe

Rescuers are scrambling to find survivors and rescue people trapped in houses at risk of collapse.

Hundreds of people are still missing and thousands are homeless after days of heavy storms that caused flash floods across western Germany and Belgium.

First Published: Fri, July 16 2021. 16:07 IST

