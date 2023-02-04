JUST IN
US unemployment rate at 53-year low; pressure on Federal Reserve
'Beyond imagination': Pakistan PM on IMF fund bailout conditions
US should show sincerity, help Sri Lanka: China on economic crises
LPG price hiked in Bangladesh by 22.15 taka per kg to 124.85 taka
Germany's exports, imports up in 2022 amid energy crisis, high inflation
Pakistan inflation hits 48-year high as supplies jammed at ports
'Higher for longer' interest rate approach needed to inflation down: IMF
Pak inflation creates new record in Jan, hits highest level after 1975
India will cut import tariff on pecans by 70 per cent: Senator Jon Ossoff
US to revoke China's preferential trade partner status to safeguard economy
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Google, Apple, Amazon give investors reason to fret as Q4 profits drop
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Europe reaches deal for $100 per barrel price cap on Russian diesel

It aims to reduce Russia's income while keeping its diesel flowing to non-Western countries to avoid a global shortage that would send prices and inflation higher

Topics
Europe | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia Oil production

AP  |  Brussels 

Oil trade

European Union governments tentatively agreed on Friday to set a USD 100-per-barrel price cap on sales of Russian diesel to coincide with an EU embargo on the fuel steps aimed at ending the bloc's energy dependence on Russia and limiting the money Moscow makes to fund its war in Ukraine.

Diplomats representing the 27 EU governments set the cap on Russian diesel fuel, jet fuel and gasoline ahead of a ban taking effect on Sunday.

It aims to reduce Russia's income while keeping its diesel flowing to non-Western countries to avoid a global shortage that would send prices and inflation higher.

The information was provided by diplomats from 3 different EU member nations ahead of a formal announcement by the Group of Seven major industrialized nations. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the official announcement would come later.

The USD 100-per-barrel cap applies to Russian diesel and other fuels that sell for more than the crude oil used to make them. Officials agreed on a USD 45-per-barrel limit on Russian oil products that sell for less than the price of crude.

The deal follows a similar G-7 agreement to limit the price of Russian crude oil to USD 60 a barrel.

All the price ceilings are enforced by a requirement for the world's largely Western-based shippers and insurers to abide by sanctions and handle oil products only priced at or above the limits.

Russia has said it will not sell to countries obeying the oil cap, but because its oil is selling for less than USD 60 per barrel, it has kept flowing to the global market. The price caps encourage non-Western customers that have not banned Russian oil to press for discounts, while outright evasion though possible carries additional costs such as organising off-the-books tankers.

The ambassadors of the 27 EU nations put forward the decision, and national governments have until early Saturday to react with a written objection. No changes to the deal were expected.

Europe has been steadily reducing its diesel supplies from Russia from around half of all imports. Diesel is key for the economy because it is used to power cars, trucks carrying goods, farm equipment and factory machinery. Prices have spiked since Russia invaded Ukraine on rebounding demand and limited refinery capacity in some places.

If the price cap works as intended and Russian diesel keeps flowing, fuel prices should not skyrocket, analysts say. Europe could get alternate supplies of diesel from the US, India and the Middle East, while Russia could seek new customers outside Europe.

However, the impact of the cap will be unpredictable as shippers reroute flows of the fuel to new destinations, and longer sea journeys could strain tanker capacity.

Fossil fuel sales are a key pillar of Russia's budget, but European governments previously hesitated to cut off their purchases because the economy was heavily dependent on Russian natural gas, oil and diesel. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, that has changed.

Europe cut off Russian coal and later banned its crude oil on December 5. Meanwhile, Moscow has halted most supplies of natural gas to Europe, citing technical issues and a refusal by customers to pay in Russian currency. European officials say it is retaliation for sanctions and an attempt to undermine their support for Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Europe

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 07:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.