JUST IN
Germany's exports, imports up in 2022 amid energy crisis, high inflation
Pakistan inflation hits 48-year high as supplies jammed at ports
'Higher for longer' interest rate approach needed to inflation down: IMF
Pak inflation creates new record in Jan, hits highest level after 1975
India will cut import tariff on pecans by 70 per cent: Senator Jon Ossoff
US to revoke China's preferential trade partner status to safeguard economy
Italy registers 10.1% inflation in Jan: National Institute of Statistics
Eurozone inflation slows to 8.5% in January: EU statistical bureau
US job openings surge unexpectedly past 11 million as Fed zeros in on labor
New Zealand's unemployment rate reaches 3.4% in December 2022: Report
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Germany's exports, imports up in 2022 amid energy crisis, high inflation
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

LPG price hiked in Bangladesh by 22.15 taka per kg to 124.85 taka

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Bangladesh has been hiked by 22.15 taka per kg to 124.85 taka

Topics
Bangladesh | LPG prices | LPG price hike

IANS  |  Dhaka 

LPG price hiked in Bangladesh by 22.15 taka per kg to 124.85 taka
LPG price hiked in Bangladesh by 22.15 taka per kg to 124.85 taka. Photo: Shutterstock

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Bangladesh has been hiked by 22.15 taka per kg to 124.85 taka.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) in Dhaka announced the latest LPG price in a statement, reports Xinhua news agency.

The new price came into effect from Thursday 6 p.m.

The 12 kg cylinder LPG price, which was 1,232 taka in January, would now stand at 1,498 taka after the hike.

The move to raise LPG price came after the electricity price was hiked by 5 per cent to 7.48 taka per unit on a weighted average.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the government is working on a plan to adjust power and energy prices every month.

The Minister said backlog made due to financial losses in gas import would be likely overcome to some extent if the price adjustment is made on a monthly basis.

Experts claimed the markup in the retail power and energy prices would likely push up the nation's inflation rate again.

Inflation in the country accelerated to 9.52 per cent in August last year, the highest in 10 years, mainly driven by higher food prices, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bangladesh

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 10:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.