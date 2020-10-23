Europe's Covid-19 cases double in 10 days, cross 200,000 daily cases

-
Europe’s reported Covid cases more than doubled in 10 days, crossing 200,000 daily infections for the first time on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, with many Southern European countries reporting their highest single-day cases this week.
Europe reported 100,000 daily cases for the first time on October 12. Europe has so far reported about 7.8 million total Covid cases and about 247,000 deaths.
Italy, Austria, Croatia, Slovenia, and Bosnia reported their highest single-day Covid cases on Thursday.
