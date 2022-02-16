European embassies in Kiev remain operational: EU Ambassador

embassies in remain operational, said the EU Ambassador to Matti Maasikas.

"Full support to in this situation of the military, economic, and psychological pressure," Maasikas was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian National News Agency, adding that "all EU member states' embassies continue to operate."

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced that the US would temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine from the capital Kiev to the western city of Lviv, citing escalating tensions on Ukraine's borders, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since November 2021, Kiev and some Western countries have accused of assembling heavy troops near the Ukrainian border with a possible intention of "invasion."

Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly denied any intention to invade, accusing Washington of "hysteria".

