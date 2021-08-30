European Union takes US off safe travel list; backs travel restrictions

-
The European Union recommended Monday that its 27 nations reinstate restrictions on tourists from the U.S. because of rising coronavirus infections there.
The decision by the European Council to remove the U.S. from a safe list of countries for nonessential travel reverses advice from June, when the bloc recommended lifting restrictions on U.S. travellers before the summer tourism season. The guidance is nonbinding, though, and U.S. travellers should expect a mishmash of rules across the continent.
The EU has no unified COVID-19 tourism policy and national governments have the authority to decide whether they keep their borders open to U.S. tourists.
The EU also removed Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia from the safe list.
