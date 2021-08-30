Pak delivers WHO medical supplies in Taliban-controlled Mazar-e-Sharif

-
ALSO READ
Afghan crisis intensifies, India pulls out citizens from Mazar-e-Sharif
Govt to evacuate staff, Indian citizens from Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
India consulate in Afghanistan operational, monitoring situation: Report
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
-
Pakistan on Monday delivered WHO medical supplies to northern Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif, the fourth largest city of the country which fell to the Taliban on August 14.
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight - PK-234 carrying medical essentials from the World Health Organization (WHO) landed at the Mazar-i-Sharif Airport the first international flight to the city after the Taliban swept Afghanistan in mid-August, state-run Associated Press of Pakistan reported.
The PIA is providing air transport for the operation while WHO will be arranging logistics on the ground.
Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan confirmed that the national flag carrier took essential medical supplies of WHO to Mazar-i-Sharif in a cargo flight.
"First PIA Cargo flight with WHO medical supplies from Islamabad to Mazar Sharif today. A humanitarian air bridge for essential supplies to Afghanistan in coordination with international agencies. Thanx PIA, he said in a tweet.
Trauma kits and emergency supplies for hospitals, as well as medicines for treating chronic malnutrition in children are among priority items for Afghanistan, where 18 million people depend on aid, a WHO official said.
Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on August 14.
The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. This forced Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country to the UAE.
The Taliban insurgents have stormed across Afghanistan, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.
Thousands of Afghan nationals and foreigners are fleeing the country to escape the new Taliban regime and to seek asylum in different nations, including the US and many European nations, resulting in total chaos at Kabul airport and deaths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU