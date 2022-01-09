Experts in Vienna meet for lifting US sanctions on 2015 nuclear deal: Iran

-
ALSO READ
Vienna nuke talks make 'good progress' in sanctions removal: Iran
Iranian FM Amir Abdollahian calls for balanced deal in Vienna talks
Vienna talks underway, negotiations for 2015 Iran nuke agreement continue
Iran demands 'verifiable guarantees' from other parties over nuclear deal
Vienna talks to resume next week: Iran's chief nuclear negotiator
-
A meeting on lifting sanctions was held in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Saturday with the participation of experts from Iran and other remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran's Foreign Ministry reported.
Negotiations at the level of heads of delegations also continued bilaterally and multilaterally on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry's report.
In the last two days, intensive talks aimed at reviving the Iranian nuclear pact, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, have been held at various levels and in different forms, it added.
According to Iran's Tasnim News Agency, mechanisms are on the table in the Vienna talks for the issue of guarantees for the full implementation of a possible deal, and there are discussions about the details of such mechanisms.
Another important issue is the verification of lifting sanctions in such a way that Iran can benefit from the removal of sanctions in an effective, practical and verifiable manner, it said.
Tasnim also reported that a checklist of US actions in the Vienna talks is being prepared.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU