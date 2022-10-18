JUST IN
Australia drops recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Global cost of cybercrime may reach $10.5 trillion by 2025: Interpol
Data shows 1.4 million Canadian adults report prolonged Covid-19 symptoms
'The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida' by Sri Lankan writer wins Booker Prize
Thousands protest across Haiti as UN to discuss troops deployment
2 killed in north-central Nigeria after gunmen attack church during service
Chinese Prez Xi's anti-corruption drive probed nearly 5 million officials
Interpol's crack team to 'follow the money' in crypto crimes, says official
Pak may exit FATF's grey list during watchdog's Oct 20-21 plenary: report
Ukraine War: What are Kamikaze drones deployed by the Russian military?
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
US' new export controls on chips shake China's semiconductor industry
Business Standard

Extensive proof Russia using Iranian drones in Ukraine: US State Department

A US State Department spokesman has claimed there's enough proof that Russia is using Iranian drones against both military and civilian targets in Ukraine

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Iran | Drones

IANS  |  Washington 

Soldiers fire a Javelin anti-tank missile. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Soldiers fire a Javelin anti-tank missile. (Photo: Bloomberg)

A US State Department spokesman has claimed there's enough proof that Russia is using Iranian drones against both military and civilian targets in Ukraine.

The remarks were made by the Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel at a press briefing here on Monday hours after kamakaze drones struck Kiev, the latest in a series of recent attacks targeting the Ukrainian capital.

When asked about "how influential" Iran has become over the past few months in Moscow's ongoing war against Kiev, Patel replied that the US has been warning since July that Tehran was "planning to sell UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicle) to Russia for use against Ukraine".

"We also exposed publicly that Russia has received drones from Iran. that this was part of Russia's plan to import hundreds of Iranian UAVs of various types, and that Russian operators continue to receive training in Iran on how to use these systems.

"There's extensive proof of their use by Russia against both military and civilian targets there. And you've all seen the reports, as you mentioned, this morning of what appears to be Iranian drones striking downtown Kiev," the spokesman said in his response.

He also warned that Russia deepening an alliance with Iran "should be seen as a profound threat and something that any country should pay very close attention to".

The spokesman however, did not confirm if the kamakaze drone used to attack Kiev on Monday were Iranian-made.

But Ukrainian officials have identified them as Iranian Shahed-136 weapons, the BBC reported.

Besides Kiev, the regions of Sumy and Dnipro were also attacked which resulted in the killing of eight people, while critical infrastructure was also hit leading to power outages in hundreds of towns and villages.

These attacks came a week after Russia struck Ukrainian cities, including Kiev, with at least 83 missiles which led to the killing of 14 people, while several regions were left without electricity and water.

This was the first time since the war began on February 24 that the centre of Kiev had been directly targeted.

The Russian attacks came in retaliation to Ukraine blowing up a key bridge in Crimea.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 10:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.