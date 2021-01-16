Facebook blocks creation of events close to White House, US Capitol

in a company statement said it is blocking users from creating events on its platform for gatherings near the White House, US Capitol and other state capitol buildings due to security concerns.

"We are blocking the creation of any new events happening in close proximity to locations including the White House, the US Capitol building and any of the state capitol buildings through Inauguration Day," the company said on Friday.

said it is also blocking event creation by any non-US based accounts and pages.

Earlier this week, Facebook announced that it decided to remove "Stop the Steal" contents that promote US President Donald Trump's allegations he won the 2020 election.

The company has also suspended indefinitely Trump's Facebook account and said that it is keeping a pause on all political advertisements in the United States.

On January 6, a group of Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen election.

