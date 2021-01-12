Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg says 'no plans' to lift Donald Trump ban

Inc's operations chief said on Monday the world's largest social network had "no plans" to lift its block on the accounts of US President



Sandberg, speaking during the Reuters Next conference, said she was glad that had taken the action, which came as tech giants scrambled to crack down on Trump's baseless claims about fraud in the US presidential election amid riots in Washington last week.



Asked about the future for both herself and CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook, Sandberg said both were staying.