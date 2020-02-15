Facebook scarmbles to handle politicians paying influencers for posts

is trying to clarify how it will handle a new wrinkle in the world of digital political advertising: politicians paying influencers to post on platforms like Instagram, which it owns.

In the past, political entities were technically barred from offering money for posts, which has become a common practice for marketers. But is changing its policy after a New York Times report this week about how Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign is paying creators to make and distribute posts making him “look cool.”

A company spokeswoman said has heard from multiple campaigns about the subject, and wanted it to be easy for users to identify paid political speech, whether it was direct advertising or branded content.

“Branded content is different from advertising, but in either case we believe it’s important people know when they’re seeing paid content on our platforms,” the spokeswoman said. Now Facebook is stepping up enforcement of rules — which had been inconsistent — requiring influencers to use Facebook’s tool to tag paid posts with a prominent disclaimer. It said Friday it will require users who worked with the Bloomberg campaign to retroactively add these disclaimers to branded posts the campaign sponsored.