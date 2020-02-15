JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

David Geffen sells home to Jeff Bezos, splashes $30 million on art

Coronavirus: In the UK, locking people up could prompt legal fights
Business Standard

Facebook scarmbles to handle politicians paying influencers for posts

In the past, political entities were technically barred from offering money for posts, which has become a common practice for marketers

Bloomberg 

Representative Image

Facebook is trying to clarify how it will handle a new wrinkle in the world of digital political advertising: politicians paying influencers to post on social media platforms like Instagram, which it owns.

In the past, political entities were technically barred from offering money for posts, which has become a common practice for marketers. But Facebook is changing its policy after a New York Times report this week about how Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign is paying Instagram creators to make and distribute posts making him “look cool.”

A company spokeswoman said Facebook has heard from multiple campaigns about the subject, and wanted it to be easy for users to identify paid political speech, whether it was direct advertising or branded content.

“Branded content is different from advertising, but in either case we believe it’s important people know when they’re seeing paid content on our platforms,” the spokeswoman said. Now Facebook is stepping up enforcement of rules — which had been inconsistent — requiring influencers to use Facebook’s tool to tag paid posts with a prominent disclaimer. It said Friday it will require users who worked with the Bloomberg campaign to retroactively add these disclaimers to branded posts the campaign sponsored.
First Published: Sat, February 15 2020. 23:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU