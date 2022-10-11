JUST IN
Hong Kong to implement UN sanctions on Russian-owned superyach, not US ones
Man charged for Sikh family's kidnapping, murder in California: Authorities
Nord Stream breaches reminder of vulnerabilities in undersea infrastructure
5.1-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad; third in 4 months
Twitter ordered whistle-blower to destroy evidence, claims Elon Musk
Biden vows air defense systems for Ukraine after missile attacks by Russia
Alarmed UN meets after Russian strikes kill nearly 14 people in Ukraine
UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for making mental health global priority
Ukraine, Russia clash at UNGA ahead of likely vote on Moscow's annexation
28 dead as Hurricane Julia drenches Central America with heavy rainfall
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Twitter promotes Rishabh Sharma as Next Asia-Pacific Core Business' head
Business Standard

Fears of fuel shortage grow in France amid strikes over wages at refineries

Strikes in France's major refineries continued, leading fears over fuel shortage across the country

Topics
France | Oil refineries | Oil production

IANS  |  Paris 

Fuel price cut: Combined market capitalisation of OMCs sees 10% wipeout
Representative Image

Strikes in France's major refineries continued, leading fears over fuel shortage across the country.

The strikes at TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil refineries will extend to Tuesday, the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) said.

According to the Ministry for Energy Transition, 29.4 per cent of service stations in the country were experiencing difficulties with at least one product on Monday, compared to 19 per cent on October 7, reports Xinhua news agency.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne organised an urgent crisis meeting Monday evening.

According to French media, the government will ban the filling of fuel jerry cans across the country.

The strikers' actions have led to a decrease in fuel deliveries, provoking fears and long hours of waiting.

School bus transportation was also affected by the strikes.

"The French must not be prisoners of this social conflict which does not concern them," said Minister for Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher on Monday.

In addition to the strikes, the price of fuel has increased in the last seven days.

In order to counterbalance the fuel shortage, the French government has released significant volumes of fuel from its strategic stocks and reinforced fuel imports from Belgium.

Over the weekend, TotalEnergies and the CGT agreed to start negotiations but no agreement was concluded.

The strikers demand a raise in salary to compensate for the high inflation that France is experiencing.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on France

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 12:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.