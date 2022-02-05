Fed board names Powell as 'chair pro tempore' while awaiting Senate vote

-
ALSO READ
US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida to resign on Friday
CU-CET 2021: Admission process underway in 12 Central universities
Covid outbreak on third Florida-based ship as state battles cases surge
Yellen to host India US Economic and Financial Partnership meeting
Wall Street down ahead of Powell testimony; Dow falls 250 points
-
The US Federal Reserve Board has named Jerome Powell as "chair pro tempore", pending his confirmation by the Senate for a second term as Chair of the central bank.
"The action, effective February 5, enables him to continue to carry out his duties as Chair after the expiration of his term on the same day, and while the confirmation process is underway," the Fed said in a statement on Friday.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the bank's policy-making committee, separately named Powell as its chair at its annual organisational meeting in January, Xinhua news agency reported.
Powell's term as a Governor on the Fed board runs through 2028, the central bank said.
President Joe Biden announced in November last year that he nominated Powell for a second term as Fed Chair and the bank's Governor Lael Brainard as Vice Chair.
But the Senate hasn't voted on their confirmation.
Powell is expected to be confirmed with a bipartisan majority following a Senate hearing last month, according to local media.
Following a Fed policy meeting last week, the central bank signaled that it is ready to begin a series of interest-rate hikes in March to combat surging inflation as it exits from the ultra-loose monetary policy enacted at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU