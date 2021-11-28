10 exciting hotels and attractions for The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANSlife) reveals 10 spectacular new hotels and attractions set to open before the The FIFA World Cup kicks off. It revealed there are over 100 hotels and hotel apartments in the country's construction pipeline. More than 40 are scheduled to be opened over the next 12 months, as the country gears up to welcome more than one million fans across the duration of the tournament.

To meet demand it is looking to utilise every available accommodation option. Innovative choices for fans in 2022 will include camping in the desert and staying onboard a temporarily moored cruise liner with stunning views of Doha's cityscape skyline. It will have up to 130,000 available rooms for the one million-plus fans expected over the course of the 28-day tournament.

Chief Operating Officer of Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: "Football fans will have an exceptional variety of accommodation options to choose from. We want travellers to discover the best of Qatari and Middle Eastern hospitality and have an unforgettable experience that will make them want to return. As well as watching the football, we encourage all fans to investigate Qatar's variety of attractions, from sampling the local cuisine to exploring our iconic museums, from exhilarating dune bashing to relaxing in the spa or at the beach, there is something for everyone."

10 of the most exciting new hotels and attractions include:

Qetaifan Island North, Near Lusail City: Billed as the first "Entertainment Island" in Qatar, the development will include a luxurious resort, state-of-the-art water park, beach club, retail, and mixed-use towers. The island will be close to Lusail Stadium where the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place.

Katara Towers, Lusail Marina District: Hosting a five-star hotel, the iconic towers in Lusail are an architectural translation of Qatar's national seal, representing the traditional scimitar swords. The building will also debut the Fairmont and Raffles brands in

Place Vendôme, Lusail: Place Vendôme is set to open in the city of Lusail in Qatar and will bring together retail, leisure and entertainment. The development will house two five-star hotels (Le Royal Meridien and Palais Vendôme, a Luxury Collection Hotel), serviced apartments (Le Royal Meridien Residences), up to 560 different retail outlets, and a gorgeous open plaza surrounded by cafes and restaurants.

Rosewood, Central Doha: Located in two stunning towers inspired by Qatar's coral reefs, Rosewood Doha and Rosewood Residence Doha will consist of a luxury hotel, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness centre.

Aljaber Twin Towers, Lusail Marina District: One of the Aljaber Twin Towers will be a 22-storey hotel in the Marina District, offering apartments, royal suites and a rooftop swimming pool and restaurant overlooking the Arab Gulf.

Pullman Doha, West Bay: Brilliantly situated in Doha's most prominent district, the five-star Pullman Doha West Bay hotel will be set in a stunning high-rise modern tower.

Dream Doha:Set to be Dream Hotel Group's flagship property in the Gulf, the amazing 266-room property will feature eight different dining and nightlife venues, 35 residential apartments, as well as a lush pool area; all combining to create a segment-defining hospitality experience.

The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island The Pearl-Qatar: Celebrating the rich heritage of oriental culture, The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl-Qatar, will offer an exceptional oasis with a unique stand-alone location that sets it apart from any development in Qatar.

ME Doha Doha: The hotel will boast 235 room keys, MICE facilities, an infinity pool and a range of dining options.

West Walk Al Waab: A unique mixed-use development in the heart of Doha's most popular neighbourhood, with a four-star hotel, cinema, and hypermarket, with lots of cafes and shops.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

ianslife/tb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)