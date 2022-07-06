Finland, Sweden one step away from NATO; Turkey renews veto threat

North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO’s) 30 allies signed an accession protocol for and on Tuesday, allowing them to join the nuclear-armed alliance once parliaments ratify the decision, the most significant expansion of the alliance since the 1990s.

The signing at headquarters follows a deal with at last week’s summit in Madrid, where Ankara lifted its veto on the Nordic membership bids following assurances that both countries would do more to fight terrorism.

“This is truly an historic moment,” Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said alongside the foreign ministers of the two countries. “With 32 nations around the table, we will be even stronger.”

The protocol means Helsinki and Stockholm can participate in NATO meetings and have greater access to intelligence but will not be protected by the NATO defence clause - that an attack on one ally is an attack against all - until ratification. That is likely to take up to a year.

It was at an allied summit in Madrid in 1997 that Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic were invited to join, in the first of several waves of NATO’s eastern expansion - seen as an achievement for the West but which has angered Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly warned both countries against joining NATO. On March 12, the Russian foreign ministry said “there will be serious military and political consequences”.

Stoltenberg urged allies to swiftly ratify and assured the two Nordic countries of NATO’s support in the meantime.

“The security of and is important for our alliance, including during the ratification process,” he said.

“Many allies have already made clear commitments to Finland’s and Sweden’s security, and NATO has increased our presence in the region, including with more exercises.”

Turkish warning

is threatening to veto NATO membership for and even as the military alliance formally paved the way for the two Nordic countries to join.

will not ratify membership of the NATO for the applicants if they don’t fufill their promises to combat terrorism and extradite suspects under a memorandum of understanding reached at an alliance summit in Madrid last week, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday.

“They have to comply with this document, if they don’t then we won’t allow them to join NATO,” Cavusoglu told NTV television.

All 30 allies signed accession protocols for Sweden and Finland at a ceremony in Brussels on Tuesday, making the countries formal invitees and allowing them access to almost all NATO meetings.