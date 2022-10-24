Foreign pressures, propaganda won't disrupt Iran's pursuit of progress: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that foreign "pressures and propaganda" will not disrupt the determination of the Iranian nation and government in treading the path of progress.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remark in a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad, in which the two sides discussed bilateral ties and regional and issues of common interest, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a press release published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website.

He also promised that the Iranian nation and government will continue to "support the stability and security of the regional countries (and) oppose foreign interference".

For his part, Mekdad said the West seeks to create crises against independent countries including Iran, adding the West and the United States do not want to see Iran's development, progress and independence, but rather its devastation and dependence.

"Everyone saw what the US and its allies did to Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan," he noted.

Protests erupted in following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in a hospital in the capital Tehran days after she collapsed in a police station.

The protests soon turned violent, with the Iranian government accusing Western countries, such as the United States and Britain, of meddling in Iran's internal affairs by supporting the unrest in the country.

On Saturday, a senior Iranian judiciary official said a legal case will be filed in a Tehran court against the United States for having a "role in the recent riots" in .

"Because of the involvement and direct role of the United States in the recent riots, it was decided to file a legal case in the Tehran court to determine the damages and issue the necessary verdict against this country," the official IRNA news agency quoted Kazem Gharibabadi, the Judiciary chief's deputy for affairs and secretary of the country's High Council for Human Rights as saying.

