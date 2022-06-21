Former dictator Musharraf's return to Pakistan ruled out on medical grounds

-
New Delhi, June 21: The family of former Pakistan Army chief Pervez Musharraf has said that since there is no proper treatment available at home, there is no immediate possibility of shifting him to Pakistan.
The family took to Twitter to issue a statement saying that since 'an uninterrupted supply and administration of experimental drug Daratumumab needed alongside associated treatment of Amyloidosis that are currently not available in Pakistan,' it was not easy to take a call on Musharraf's return from Dubai where he is undergoing treatment.
Musharraf family, which is attending on him in Dubai, acknowledged that they have been assured by the Pakistani government and the military establishment would facilitate the former President's smooth return.
'Communications have been received from official and unofficial channels that (Musharraf's) return home will be facilitated. We sincerely appreciate these overtures since Pakistan is home.'
Musharraf is suffering from amyloidosis -- a rare disease in which an abnormal protein called amyloid builds up in organs and tissues throughout the body. The build-up of amyloid proteins (deposits) can make it difficult for the organs and tissues to work properly.
According to the family, Musharraf has been hospitalised for the last three weeks in Dubai due to complications of his ailment. However, the family had refuted reports that he was on ventilator.
'Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living,' the family had said in a tweet.
Last week his arch rival, the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had asked his younger brother and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif to facilitate the return of the ailing military dictator from Dubai.
'I have no personal enmity or animosity towards Pervez Musharraf. I don't want anyone else to suffer the traumas I have to endure for my loved ones. I pray to Allah Almighty for their health. If they want to come back, the government should provide facilities,' the three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif wrote on his Twitter post on Tuesday.
Sharif's warm-hearted gesture came after the Pakistani military establishment said that its top leadership wanted to bring its ailing former chief who has been living in Dubai since 2016, back to Pakistan in deference to his wish of spending his last days peacefully in Pakistan.
The former premier Nawaz Sharif had to live in exile in Saudi Arabia for a decade after Musharraf deposed him in 1999.
After the 1999 coup, Sharif was convicted of corruption and given a life sentence for hijacking, relating to his refusal to allow landing rights to an airliner carrying Musharraf.
It was Saudi Arabia who pressed for a deal in 2000 which allowed Sharif to go into exile in Saudi Arabia for 10 years. Sharif denied any agreement but said on Saturday he had believed his exile would be five years.
According to media reports, the 78-year-old former dictator's family had approached the Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa that Musharraf wanted to spend his last days in his 'beloved' Pakistan. Gen. Bajwa granted permission immediately and the former military leader was expected to return to Pakistan via an air ambulance and his treatment would continue in the country after the ex-dictator's health deteriorated.
