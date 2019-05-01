Found no objection to list Azhar after studying revised materials: China

China, which lifted its technical hold on listing chief as a by the UN, said on Wednesday that it took the decision after it found no objection to the listing proposal by the US, the UK and France following a careful study of the revised materials.

In a huge diplomatic win for India, the United Nations Wednesday designated Pakistan-based chief as a "global terrorist" after lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him.

The 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the Security Council has detailed criteria for the listing procedures. always believes that the relevant work should be carried out in an objective, unbiased and professional manner and based on solid evidence and consensus among all parties, a press release issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

"On this listing issue, has been communicating with relevant parties in a constructive and responsible fashion. Recently, relevant countries revised and re-submitted the materials for the listing proposal to the 1267 Committee. After careful study of the revised materials and taking into consideration the opinions of relevant parties concerned, China does not have objection to the listing proposal," he said.

"The proper settlement of the above-mentioned issue again shows that in counter-terrorism cooperation, we have to uphold the rules and procedures of relevant body, follow the principle of mutual respect, resolve differences and build consensus through dialogue, and prevent politicising technical issues," he said.

"I would like to stress that Pakistan has made enormous contributions to fighting terrorism, which deserves the full recognition of the community. China will continue firmly support Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorist and extremist forces," Geng said.