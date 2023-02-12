Four killed, 22 injured in suicide attack in Pakistan's Waziristan: Police

-
-
At least four soldiers were killed and 22 others, including employees of a petroleum company, were injured in a suicide attack in Pakistan's restive northwestern region on Saturday, police said.
The incident happened in the country's North Waziristan tribal district when the suicide bomber riding a tri-wheeler laden with bomb hit the vehicle of security forces that was escorting employees of a petroleum company.
The suicide bomber riding a tri wheeler hit vehicle of the security forces on duty with MPCL Petroleum Company in Khajori Chowk in North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan. Four soldiers were killed and 22 others which included 15 employees of the company were injured, a senior police official said.
The employees of Petroleum Company were on their way back to their rest place under tight security after duty hours when the bomber ambushed one of the force's vehicle escorting them.
The MPCL Company is engaged in exploration of oil in the area.
First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 07:08 IST
