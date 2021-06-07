JUST IN
France: Google fined 220 mn euros for abuse of market power in ad business

The French antitrust authority said on Monday it had handed down a 220 million euro ($267 million) fine to Alphabet's Google for abusing its market power in the online advertising business.

Reuters  |  PARIS 

The watchdog said the sanction was the first of its kind in the world and that it had reached a settlement with the U.S. firm under which Google agreed to end some of its self-preferencing practices in the intricate automated online advertising business.

 

($1 = 0.8226 euros)

 

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Sarah White)

First Published: Mon, June 07 2021. 14:47 IST

