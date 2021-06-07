France: Google fined 220 mn euros for abuse of market power in ad business

-
-
PARIS (Reuters) - The French antitrust authority said on Monday it had handed down a 220 million euro ($267 million) fine to Alphabet's Google for abusing its market power in the online advertising business.
The watchdog said the sanction was the first of its kind in the world and that it had reached a settlement with the U.S. firm under which Google agreed to end some of its self-preferencing practices in the intricate automated online advertising business.
($1 = 0.8226 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Sarah White)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
