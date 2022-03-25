UN General Assembly adopts resolution on humanitarian situation in Ukraine

JUST IN
Ukraine says Moscow is forcibly taking civilians to Russia as hostages
The resolution, drafted by Ukraine and allies, received 140 votes in favour and 5 votes against, while 38 countries abstained on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported

IANS  |  United Nations (New York) 

Policemen stand guard at the site where a bombing damaged residential buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18, 2022. Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
The UN member states have adopted a resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

The resolution, drafted by Ukraine and allies, received 140 votes in favour and 5 votes against, while 38 countries abstained on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The text strongly encourages the continued negotiations between all parties, and again urges the immediate peaceful resolution of the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "through political dialogue, negotiations, mediation and other peaceful means in accordance with international law."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 25 2022. 08:10 IST

