'We would respond': Biden on Russia's possible use of chemical weapons

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in port city Mariupol
Ukraine crisis: Zelensky warns of World War III, if talks with Russia fails
Sitting at G20 summit with Putin is a 'step too far': Scott Morrison
There cannot be 'denazification' in agreement with Russia: Zelensky
Russia shells humanitarian corridor, wounding four children: Zelensky
-
US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will respond if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine.
Biden made these remarks on the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.
When asked if the US or NATO would respond with military actions if Russian President Vladimir Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine, Biden said, "We would respond if he uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of use."
Notably, NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday said that NATO has activated chemical, biological, and nuclear defence elements in wake of the threats being issued by Russia of changing the nature of the conflict using biological weapons in Ukraine.
Speaking at the NATO Summit to address Russia's invasion that marked a month today, Stoltenberg expressed his concern over the possibility of using biological weapons by Russia in Ukraine.
"We are concerned because Russia might use the pretext of NATO preparing for a biological attack to carry out the same in Ukraine. If it happens, it'll change the nature of the conflict. It won't just affect Ukraine but also NATO countries," he cautioned the member countries.
He stated, "NATO allies have agreed to supply weapons to Ukraine to tackle such attacks. We have activated our chemical, biological, and nuclear defence elements".
The development comes as Russia has refused to rule out the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said that if there is an existential threat for Russia, the country can use the nukes.
On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU