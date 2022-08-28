French PM Borne announces 1.5 billion euros for ecological transition

-
ALSO READ
Elisabeth Borne appointed France's new PM, second woman to hold post
France going through its most severe drought ever, says PM Elisabeth Borne
Jaguar Land Rover says will cut 46% greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
Satellite spots huge amount of methane emissions from Russian coal mine
Australian PM commits to cut 43% carbon emissions by 2030 at Quad Summit
-
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has announced a green fund of 1.5 billion euros ($1.5 billion) for local authorities to accelerate the ecological transition in the country.
In an interview with French daily newspaper Le Parisien, the prime minister said that the green fund will help local authorities to "implement solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change", Xinhua news agency reported.
Borne said she would present an energy plan and a longer-term action plan on ecological planning later in the fall.
"With this plan to accelerate the ecological transition, we will act in all areas of our lives, (such as) buildings, transport, industry, agriculture, water management," she said.
"Climate change is no longer a risk, but a reality, it is here. Each of us has experienced it this summer. Therefore, we must act quickly to adapt. It is important that we tell the truth to the French," said Borne.
"Those who make-believe that there is a magic measure to meet the climate challenges are lying to the French," she said.
The French can be "reassured" as the government will not let "energy prices explode", she added.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU