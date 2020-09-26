FTSE Russell to include China in global benchmark bond index: Report

-
ALSO READ
Is India inching closer to inclusion in the Global Bond Index?
FTSE Russell proposes to raise India's weight in its global indices
Bond market dealers watch out for RBI's unannounced purchases
Asian Development Bank issues $3 billion five-year global benchmark bond
Dollar off two-month peak, yuan gains on bond benchmark inclusion
-
Chinese sovereign bonds have won inclusion into FTSE Russell’s benchmark bond index a year after they were rejected. The index compiler owned by the London Stock Exchange Group said the debt would be added to its flagship World Government Bond Index.
The inclusion will start in October 2021, according to a statement after US markets closed Thursday.
The inclusion gives foreign investors yet another way to invest in Chinese debt and should prompt inflows into the world’s second-largest bond market.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU