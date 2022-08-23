Fuel crisis prompts Bangladesh to cut govt office hours to save energy

-
ALSO READ
India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
CWC 2022 IND vs BAN Preview: Mithali's girls wary of upset from Joty and co
Bangladesh planning staggered factory holidays to ease power crunch
CWC 2022 India vs Bangladesh Highlights: Sneh show takes Ind to 110 run win
Bangladesh seeks $4.5-billion IMF loan amid forex worries: Report
-
Bangladeshi government offices will cut back office hours in a bid to save energy, as the country struggles with a fuel crisis, an official said.
The decision comes weeks after the country raised fuel prices to a record level, amid the global energy crisis triggered by the ongoing Russia's war on Ukraine, reports dpa news agency.
The Council of Ministers decided to reduce the working hours by one hour per day, according to Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam.
"The new office hours will begin on Wednesday, and remain in place until the energy situation becomes manageable," Islam said, without hinting as to when the schedule might return to normal.
Banking hours have also been fixed for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rather than 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., he said.
The Council also requested that schools and universities introduce two weekend days instead of one.
Earlier this month, thousands of activists protested a government decision to increase fuel prices as much as 52 per cent, the highest in the country's history.
The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which organised the protest in Dhaka on August 11, began its second nationwide anti-government protest on Monday.
The protest was generally peaceful.
As part of the new austerity measures, the government has also ordered a rolling power cut for one hour each day, asked thousands of mosques to refrain from using air conditioners outside of prayer times, discouraged imports of non-essential products, reduced development spending and asked officials to ration vehicle use in order to help reduce pressure on foreign exchange reserves.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU