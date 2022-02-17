G20 meeting drafts communique on long-term economic recovery strategy

-
The G20 second Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting held here produced a communique draft containing a long-term economic recovery strategy for better prevention, preparedness and response to potential future pandemics.
Wempi Saputra, an expert staff member to Indonesia's Minister of Finance for Macroeconomics and Finance, said on Wednesday that the communique draft would be further discussed in the first Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting scheduled for Thursday to Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.
It is important for G20 members to show commitment to supporting the world's economic recovery and strengthening coordination in financial and health sectors, Saputra said when opening the second day of the meeting.
The two-day FCBD meeting marked the first series of the FMCBG meetings in the Finance Track of Indonesia's G20 Presidency, which carries the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger".
