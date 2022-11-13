G20 summit: PM to participate in sessions on food & energy security, health

Prime Minister will take part in sessions related to food and energy security, health as well as digital transformation in the at Bali in Indonesia, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Sunday.

The Prime Minister will leave for Bali on November 14 on a three-day visit to attend the summit, he said.

Modi is visiting Bali on the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Kwatra further said that Modi along with other world leaders, will deliberate on diverse issues related to energy, environment and digital transformation among .

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese President Xi Jinping and several other world leaders will attend the .

In addition to this, Modi will also participate in several bilateral meetings with some world leaders, Kwatra said.

India will assume presidency of G20 from December 1, 2022 from Indonesia.

--IANS

ans/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)