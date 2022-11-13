JUST IN
Swedish cyclist pedals to Egypt's to raise awareness on climate change
COP27 what to watch: Climate progress hinges on crucial week two
Jaishankar discusses Ukraine war, Indo-Pacific with Blinken in Cambodia
Indians comprise largest share of homebuyers in Central Texas: Report
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses East Asia Summit during his Cambodia visit
India bats for more investors' confidence in climate adaptation efforts
Afghanistan govt has in principle agreed to resume women's cricket: ICC
36 Chinese fighter jets, bombers fly near island: Taiwan defense ministry
PM Modi visit short but very important in G20 Summit: Indian envoy
Harsh winter awaits displaced families in Ukraine, Afghanistan: UNHCR
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
UK PM Rishi Sunak sets off for G20 with pledge to call out Russia
Business Standard

G20 summit: PM to participate in sessions on food & energy security, health

Narendra Modi will take part in sessions related to food and energy security, health as well as digital transformation in the G20 summit at Bali in Indonesia, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said

Topics
G20 summit | Narendra Modi | food security

IANS  |  New Delhi 

India's G20 Presidency logo
India's G20 Presidency logo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in sessions related to food and energy security, health as well as digital transformation in the G20 summit at Bali in Indonesia, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Sunday.

The Prime Minister will leave for Bali on November 14 on a three-day visit to attend the summit, he said.

Modi is visiting Bali on the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Kwatra further said that Modi along with other world leaders, will deliberate on diverse issues related to energy, environment and digital transformation among others.

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese President Xi Jinping and several other world leaders will attend the G20 summit.

In addition to this, Modi will also participate in several bilateral meetings with some world leaders, Kwatra said.

India will assume presidency of G20 from December 1, 2022 from Indonesia.

--IANS

ans/pgh

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G20 summit

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 21:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.