Gas pipeline explosion in Damascus leads to total blackout in Syria

The explosion on the Arab gas pipeline, which occurred between the Ad Dumayr and Adra areas near the Syrian capital, could be a terrorist act, the state news agency said on Twitter in the early hours of Monday.

The explosion on the pipeline, which supplies southern Syria, led to a total power shutdown in the country, SANA said.

