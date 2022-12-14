JUST IN
Anti-LGBTQ slurs increase on Twitter after Musk's takeover: Report
Apple's largest supplier Foxconn faces chaos amid China's zero-Covid policy
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man after losing $100 bn in net worth
US lawmakers introduce bipartisan legislation to ban Chinese app TikTok
FTX's Bankman-Fried charged with fraud; could face up to 115 yrs in prison
Meta faces new lawsuit, accused of amplifying hate speech in Africa
Elon Musk's SpaceX tender offer is said to value company at $140 billion
Goldman Sachs plans to lay off hundreds of employees: Report
Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas as US files charges
Robots now set their sights on a new job: Sewing your blue jeans
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Dollar wallows at six-month lows ahead of last Fed meeting of 2022
Business Standard

General Motors recalls over 825,000 vehicles to fix daytime running lights

General Motors is recalling more than 825,000 SUVs and cars in the US and Canada because the daytime running lights may not turn off when the headlights are on

Topics
General Motors | Automobile

AP  |  Detroit 

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan. Photo: Reuters

General Motors is recalling more than 825,000 SUVs and cars in the US and Canada because the daytime running lights may not turn off when the headlights are on.

The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500 and GMC Yukon SUVs. Also included are Cadillac CT4s and CT5s from the 2020 to 2023 model years, as well as Buick Envisions from 2021 to 2023.

GM says in documents posted Wednesday by US safety regulators that daytime running lights that stay on with headlights can cause glare for other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update software, or it will be updated online. Owners will be notified by letter starting January 23.

The recall announced Wednesday adds more vehicles to a recall of 340,000 big SUVs in November.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on General Motors

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 20:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.