German Chancellor calls for negotiated solution to Ukraine crisis

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that diplomatic channels were still the means to solve the Ukrainian problem but warned against "being naive".
He made the remarks on Saturday in his first speech at the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC), which will last through Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.
The conflict in Ukraine shows no sign of easing, and "there is a danger of another war in Europe", he said.
Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which has been a major concern for Russia, is not on the agenda either now or in the near future, he noted.
Regarding Germany's decision not to supply weapons to Ukraine, Scholz said that his country had strict regulations on arms exports, and that Berlin had provided financial support to Ukraine instead.
Scholz stressed the importance of the transatlantic partnership, noting that Germany will ensure compliance with the Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, the collective defense clause.
Russia has repeatedly urged NATO to halt its eastward expansion as the intergovernmental military alliance led by the US has further enlarged even after the Cold War.
At a press conference held with Scholz in Moscow last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that postponing Ukraine's possible accession to NATO will resolve nothing for Russia and that Moscow wants its security concerns to be addressed seriously.
