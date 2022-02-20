Catch-22 for firms: Winning in China risks losing elsewhere, and vice versa

-
ALSO READ
CPC to hold key conclave in Nov ahead of next year's leadership reshuffle
Sixth Plenary Session of Communist Party of China: Xi's God-Making Movement
China's CPC kicks off key 4-day conclave to authorise 3rd term for Xi
Xi Jinping's political ideology to become part of curriculum in China
Xi Jinping faces power struggle before Party Congress 2022: Report
-
Multinational firms that are trying to comply with new import restrictions from other countries have found themselves facing penalties in China.
Many voices were raised to protest the detention and persecution of millions of ethnic minorities. Companies that have sponsored the Beijing Olympics have attracted censure from politicians and human rights groups, who say such contracts imply tacit support of atrocities by the Chinese Communist Party, reported the NY Times.
Jim McGregor, chairman of APCO Worldwide's greater China region said his company was telling clients to "try to comply with everybody, but don't make a lot of noise about it -- because if you're noisy about complying in one country, the other country will come after you", suggesting the paradox for these firms.
"One thing our businesses, universities and sports leagues don't seem to fully understand is that to eat at the C.C.P.'s trough, you will have to turn into a pig," Yaxue Cao, editor of ChinaChange.org, a website that covers civil society and human rights, told Congress this month.
Harsher penalties could be applied to these firms however the companies that try to sever ties with Xinjiang may run afoul of China's anti-sanctions law. It will further make them prone to China's crackdown on them.
"Companies are between a rock and a hard place when it comes to complying with the U.S. and Chinese law," said Jake Colvin, the president of the National Foreign Trade Council, which represents companies that do business internationally, reported the newspaper.
Notably, in June, the United States will enact a sweeping law that will expand restrictions on Xinjiang. This will give the United States power to block imports made with any materials sourced from that region.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU