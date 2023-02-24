JUST IN
No country can come out of difficulties if basic industry is terrorism: EAM
G20 leaders to gauge toll on global economy on Ukraine war's anniversary
Onion prices soar, shortage threatens a new chapter in world food crisis
Robust US-Pak trade relationship is more important than ever: US Official
Global trade remains resilient, performing better despite Russia war: WTO
US jobless claims fall; inflation revised higher in fourth quarter
Will impose more sanctions on Russia: US treasury secretary Yellen in India
A woman dies during pregnancy or childbirth every 2 minutes: UN estimates
South Korea to invest $172 mn in nurturing semiconductor talents
Ukraine's agri output to drop this year due to landmine contamination
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
US commits $2 billion in drones, ammunition, aid in new package to Ukraine
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

German economy shrank more than expected by 0.4% in fourth quarter of 2022

The German economy shrank by 0.4% in last year's fourth quarter, the national statistics office said Friday, a sharp downward revision from its initial report that gross domestic product declined

Topics
Germany | economy

AP  |  Berlin 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The German economy shrank by 0.4 per cent in last year's fourth quarter, the national statistics office said Friday, a sharp downward revision from its initial report that gross domestic product declined by 0.2 per cent.

The quarter-on-quarter contraction in the October-December period was the first since the first quarter of 2021.

Consumer spending, which propped up growth in the first nine months of last year, dropped by 1 per cent in the final three months of 2022.

Investment in construction and machinery showed bigger drops in the final quarter, the Federal Statistical Office said.

The full-year 2022 growth figure for Germany Europe's biggest economy remained at the 1.8 per cent that the office reported at the end of January.

The economy has generally held up well, despite pressure from high inflation and fears last year of an energy crunch as Russia reduced and then cut off its gas supplies to Germany. That didn't materialise.

On Wednesday, a closely watched survey showed German business confidence strengthening for the fourth consecutive month.

That, however, was due entirely to an improvement in companies' outlook for the next six months. Their assessment of the current situation worsened slightly for the second consecutive month.

That, coupled with weak consumer confidence and other factors, underlines expectations that the German economy will contract again in the current first quarter, ING economist Carsten Brzeski said.

"Not falling off the cliff is one thing; staging a strong rebound, however, is a different matter," he said in a research note.

He added that industrial orders have been weakening for the past years, consumer confidence, "is still close to historic lows, the loss of purchasing power will continue in 2023, and the full impact of monetary policy tightening still has to unfold.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Germany

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 17:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.