Germany's trade jumps in Feb, Ukraine war tremors to be felt in March

-
ALSO READ
China reports 1st Iranian oil imports since Dec 2020 despite US sanctions
India plans urea import deal with Iran using rupee payments: Report
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
What drove India's exports to record $400 billion?
Current account comes under pressure from oil, gold and coal imports
-
German exports and imports jumped more than expected in February, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday, with the effects of the war in Ukraine yet to be reflected in foreign trade figures.
Seasonally adjusted exports rose 6.4% on the month, compared with a rise of 1.5% predicted by economists.
Imports increased 4.5% on the month, compared with an average forecast for a 1.4% increase.
However, trade with Russia, which was restricted in late February, went against the trend, with exports falling 6.3% and imports falling 7.3% from the previous month.
It won't be until March that "foreign trade figures will show in detail in how far the sanctions, further measures to restrict exports and unsanctioned behaviour of market participants will further impact German trade" with Russia, said the office.
Experts expect strong slumps: "The negative foreign trade data with the Russian Federation in February is probably still relatively good compared with what will be published in the coming months," said VP Bank's chief economist, Thomas Gitzel.
"The Russia trade will literally collapse," he added.
The overall trade surplus increased to 11.5 billion euros ($12.70 billion) from a downwardly revised 8.8 billion euros the previous month.
($1 = 0.9078 euros)
(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Rene Wagner; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Bradley Perrett)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU