Germany allows further tax relief to cushion Covid's impact on economy

-
-
The German government has passed a bundle of tax relief measures to help citizens and companies cope with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Individuals and companies are still carrying a heavy burden as a result of the pandemic, the government said.
Aside from social cohesion, the aim of the measures is to "protect the health of citizens while safeguarding jobs and supporting the economy", Xinhua news agency reported citing the government as saying
Employees in Germany will now be able to claim a tax allowance of up to 600 euros ($630) per year for working from home.
Although companies are no longer obliged to allow employees to work from home, almost 25 per cent were still working remotely in April, according to Munich-based the ifo Institute.
Employers in the healthcare sector can now also pay their nursing professionals a tax-free bonus of up to 3,000 euros.
This allowance is intended to "reward the special efforts of nursing staff during the pandemic", the government said.
Other measures include allowing companies to carry back losses to two preceding years, to ensure liquidity.
--IANS
ksk/
