Ukraine war causing German business sentiment to 'collapse': Ifo Institute

-
ALSO READ
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
Germany to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons, 500 Stinger missile
Crude oil price soars to $113 a barrel as Russia-Ukraine conflict worsens
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
-
Sentiment among German companies "has collapsed" due to the Ukraine crisis, the Munich-based Ifo Institute for Economic Research has said.
Accordingly, the institute's seasonally adjusted Business Climate Index dropped from 98.5 points in February to 90.8 points in March, Xinhua news agency reported.
Due to the international sanctions against Russia and the supply chains interrupted by the military conflict in Ukraine, several German companies, including industry heavyweights such as carmaker Volkswagen, have stopped all business with Russia.
Expectations for future business have deteriorated particularly strongly as German companies are "expecting tough times," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said. The corresponding indicator saw a "record collapse" of 13.3 points within one month.
In both manufacturing and trade, the overall index also fell faster than ever before. While the manufacturing sector was in the negative throughout, assessments of the current situation in the trade sector remained good.
Sentiment in the construction and services sectors has worsened due to pessimistic expectations. Although Germany's construction companies have assessed the current situation as worsening, most of them are "still satisfied with their current business."
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU