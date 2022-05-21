SilverLine project: IUML warns Kerala heading towards Sri Lankan tragedy

-
-
Criticising the Kerala government for the SilverLine project, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) PK Kunhalikutty said the state is heading toward the Sri Lankan tragedy due to borrowings.
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of the citizens, resulting in massive protests which culminated in the resignation of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Attacking state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, IUML leader in a press conference said, "The LDF government and the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are unable to recognize the seriousness. The government is not going in the right way. Kerala is heading towards the Sri Lanka tragedy."
"The Left government is pushing Kerala into a severe financial crisis," Kunhalikutty said.
"Those who are unable to pay the salaries of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) workers are talking about the Rs 2 lakh crore SilverLine project. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is trying to implement projects that are harmful to the environment," he said.
The semi high-speed rail project, which is known as the Silverline Project, aims to connect Kasaragod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south minimizing a twelve-hour long distance to four hours. It was started by the Pinarayi Vijayan government during its second term.
Meanwhile, talking about the Thrikkakara assembly bypoll that is going to be held on May 31, PK Kunhalikutty accused the LDF government of doing politics over it.
"The LDF government is seeking communal favour. It is not appropriate to engage in political activity on the basis of caste or religion. The United Democratic Front (UDF) has always been strongly opposed to minority-majority communalism," he said.
Thrikkakara assembly by-election will be held on May 31. The counting of votes will take place on June 3.
