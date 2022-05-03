Manchester City and Bayern Munich set to make history in Green Bay

-
ALSO READ
After 11 games, Bayern Munich closing in on another Bundesliga title
Lewandowski's 11-minute hat trick helps Bayern advance in CL
Monchengladbach shock front-runners Bayern Munich in Bundesliga
Bayern extend Bundesliga lead to six points after 2-1 win over Mainz
Audi India commences bookings for new generation premium SUV Q7
-
Manchester City will face Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich in Green Bay this summer in the USA Cup.
The exhibition game will take place at Lambeau Field on Saturday, July 23 and will be the first-ever football match to be played at the historic American football stadium.
The announcement was made on Monday by the Green Bay Packers, who were joined by representatives from City and Bayern.
Last week it was confirmed City will also be playing an earlier fixture on July 20 at the NRG Stadium in Houston against Club America as part of our 2022/23 preseason trip in the U.S.
The USA Cup is also part of FC Bayern Munich's preseason Audi Summer Tour, during which they will also stop in Washington, D.C., to play D.C. United on July 20.
This will be the second meeting between the clubs on U.S. territory after City defeated Bayern 3-2 in July, 2018, at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in an International Champions Cup match.
Lambeau Field, the longest-tenured stadium in the NFL, has hosted a variety of non-Packers events over the last decade, including concerts and a college football matchup.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor