Germany coronavirus update: 5,132 new Covid cases, tally at 334,585

Germany has reported 5,132 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's tally to 334,585, health officials said on Wednesday.
The data released on Wednesday by the Robert Koch Institute showed the number of new infections rose more than 1,000 compared to 4,122 on Tuesday and the fatalities went up by 43, Xinhua news agency reported.
The previous daily high since April was registered on Saturday as 4,721 cases were added.
Germany has recorded 9,677 deaths since the outbreak began early this year.
It is a worrying trend as figures are back up to the same level they were at in mid-April.
The height of the pandemic in Germany was in late March and early April, when it was counting more than 6,000 new cases per day.
