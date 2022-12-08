JUST IN
Developing world may need to find $2.5 trn over 5 yrs to meet debt costs
China eases curbs in major shift in 'zero Covid' policy to quell discontent
China's politburo shifts focus to boosting economic recovery in 2023
China's trade weakens to worst since first Covid lockdown as demand falls
China's Xi Jinping visiting Saudi Arabia in bid to boost economic growth
Nepal to lift ban on import of vehicles, liquor products from Dec 16
Russia considers oil price floor in response to cap imposed by G7: Report
Coordinated assistance programme vital for SL's recovery from crisis
Dutch economy to witness slower growth in next 2 years, warns Rabobank
Sri Lanka earns over $1,129 mn this year as revenues through tourism
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Germany busts plot to put ex-royal back in power, detains 25 people
Business Standard

Germany ramps up power generation from coal amid energy crisis: Report

More than a third of electricity produced and fed into the grid in Germany in the third quarter of 2022 was generated by coal-fired power plants, according to a report based on provisional results

Topics
Germany | Power generation | Coal

IANS  |  Berlin 

thermal power plant
Representative Image

More than a third of electricity produced and fed into the grid in Germany in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022 was generated by coal-fired power plants, according to a report based on provisional results and published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

Amid the energy crisis, coal-generated electricity in Europe's largest economy increased by 13.3 per cent year-on-year, according to Destatis on Wednesday. Germany still aims to phase out coal as a power source by 2030.

In order to ensure security of energy supply during winter, the German government has decided to temporarily return to coal-fired power plants. The first plant was already reactivated in early August, Xinhua news agency reported.

Despite the high gas prices, electricity production from natural gas in Q3 was 4.5 per cent higher compared to a year earlier, accounting for 9.2 per cent of electricity fed into the grid, according to Destatis.

Gas prices in Europe have more than doubled since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. After peaking at almost 350 euros (368 US dollars) per megawatt hour at the end of August, European TTF (Title Transfer Facility) gas futures were trading at around 140 euros on Wednesday.

Due to Germany's nuclear phase-out, the total share of electricity generated from conventional energy sources declined to 55.6 per cent, according to Destatis. Only half as much nuclear power was generated as in the previous year.

The last three nuclear power plants in Germany were originally scheduled to be shut down at the end of this year. As with coal, however, the government had to make a U-turn in order to guarantee security of supply, allowing the remaining plants to operate until April 15, 2023. (1 euro 1.05 US dollar)

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Germany

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 06:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.