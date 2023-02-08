JUST IN
Australian central bank lifts cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.35 per cent
Land degradation to blue economy: Priority areas under India's G20 prezy
Dubai receives 14.36 mn int'l visitors in 2022, close to pre-Covid levels
Blowout jobs: A headache for Federal Reserve, or a back-to-2019 gift?
Cannot reboot SL's battered economy through painkillers: Wickremesinghe
From China to big sky: The balloon that unnerved the White House
Onions turn 'currency' in Philippines for a day for food bank programme
Bank of Japan's unrealized loss on govt bonds widens to $68bn
Sri Lanka must correct its errors, failures: Prez at 75th Independence Day
Pakistan set to bow to IMF's demands as forex reserves drop to $3.08 bn
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Prime Minister Trudeau says Canadian healthcare isn't living up to promise
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Germany sees record decline in real earnings by 4.1% due to high inflation

Real earnings in Germany declined by 4.1 per cent in 2022 year-on-year due to rising consumer prices. This was the sharpest drop since the start of the time series in 2008

Topics
Germany | Inflation

IANS  |  Berlin 

Germany, inflation

Real earnings in Germany declined by 4.1 per cent in 2022 year-on-year due to rising consumer prices. This was the sharpest drop since the start of the time series in 2008, according to preliminary figures published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

The record 7.9 per cent annual inflation in Europe's largest economy last year more than offset the 3.4 per cent increase in nominal earnings, according to Destatis. Real earnings had already declined in the previous two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

As a result, a growing number of Germans are using overdraft facilities to pay their bills. According to the Federation of German Consumer Organisations (VZBV), one in seven consumers overdrew their bank account between September and December last year.

"The increased cost of living is a risk of over-indebtedness for consumers," VZBV Executive Director Ramona Pop warned last week, stressing that overdraft facilities were "far too expensive to make up for financial shortfalls in the medium or long term".

Households with low incomes are particularly affected by high inflation. For them, inflation was as high as 8.8 per cent last year, just under one percentage point more than the overall inflation rate, according to a recent study of Germans' spending behaviour by the Macroeconomic Policy Institute (IMK).

For high-income single people, on the other hand, inflation was only 6.6 per cent. This "social gap" in the severity of inflationary pressure had narrowed to some extent as a result of the latest government relief measures, but was "by no means closed," the institute said. (1 euro 1.07 US dollar)

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Germany

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 06:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.