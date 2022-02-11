Global Covid-19 cases top 400 million, deaths at 5.7 million: WHO

-
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 400 million, according to the latest data from the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Globally, as of 5:13 pm CET (1613 GMT) on Thursday, there have been 402,044,502 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 5,770,023 deaths, reported to WHO, showed the data.
The US has the highest cumulative number of confirmed cases and deaths. It has reported more than 76.44 million cases and more than 902,000 deaths, accounting for nearly 19 per cent and 15.6 per cent of the world's total respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.
The US is followed by India and Brazil, which have recorded more than 42.47 million cases and 26.77 million cases respectively. The two countries' death toll stood at 506,520 and 633,810 respectively.
The three countries combined have accounted for more than 36 per cent of all the confirmed cases and nearly 35 per cent of all deaths worldwide.
In terms of WHO regional offices, Europe and the Americas have so far reported nearly 160 million and 141 million confirmed cases, as well as 1,804,729 and 2,552,218 deaths, respectively. The two regions together account for nearly 75 per cent of the world's total of confirmed cases and more than 75.5 per cent of deaths.
