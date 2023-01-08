Global Covid surge fears loom as China opens borders, resumes air travel

As opened borders and resumed travel on Sunday, billions of local travellers are set to make overseas trips in the next few days, triggering Covid surge concerns in various countries as they put restrictions in place for flights coming from .

Global Times reported that the downgrading management of Covid-19 officially took effect on Sunday and the inbound quarantine for arrivals was cancelled.

"The order numbers for flights recorded a year-on-year growth of 628 per cent, reaching the highest since March 2020, data from online travel agency LY.com showed," said the report.

Among the surging orders, the numbers of inbound and outbound flights account for 48 per cent and 52 per cent, respectively.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region became the top destination for inbound tickets on Sunday, with flight orders from Hong Kong to the Chinese mainland rose 62 per cent from the previous day.

The Civil Aviation Administration of (CAAC) announced that flights can directly land in Beijing without being redirected to other entry points.

Some 18 international flights, majorly from Hong Kong, were expected to arrive in Beijing on Sunday.

Shenzhen and Hong Kong will review the first phase of border reopening in a week. On the basis of consensus reached by both sides, arrangement of the second phase will be announced.

According to China's Ministry of Transport, more than two billion passengers are expected to take trips over the next 40 days.

China on Saturday marked the first day of "chun yun", the 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel.

European Union officials are "strongly" recommending that all member states insist on negative Covid tests from Chinese arrivals before they travel, reports BBC.

France, Spain and Italy have already introduced testing but such as Germany had been monitoring the situation.

England, outside the EU, requires pre-flight testing on China arrivals.

The US has imposed mandatory Covid-19 tests on travellers from China beginning January 5.

India has mandated a Covid-19 negative test report for travellers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.

Air travellers to Canada from China must test negative for Covid-19 no more than two days before departure.

China is currently seeing a surge in the Covid cases, with reports of hospitals and crematoriums being overwhelmed.

