Gold dips as dollar firms, investors eye clues on US Fed move

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg
Gold price unchanged at Rs 47,680 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 71,400 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 48,160 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,600 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 48,380 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,700 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 45,070 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,300 a kg
-
By Eileen Soreng
(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday as a firmer dollar dented the metal's allure for holders of other currencies, while investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's meeting for guidance on its timeline for stimulus withdrawal and interest rate hikes.
Bullion is viewed as a hedge against the inflation and currency debasement likely from widespread stimulus. The Fed's tapering could tackle both those conditions, diminishing gold's appeal.
Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,785.13 per ounce, as of 0702 GMT, while U.S. gold futures als0 fell 0.4% to $1,787.40.
The dollar index edged 0.2% higher.
"Central banks want to reduce the emergency accommodation, it's not needed anymore ... That's going to be negative for gold over the medium term," Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management said.
"We will have to start pricing in higher interest rates at some point in the next six months."
The Federal Open Market Committee is due to meet on Sept. 21-22 amid growing number of policymakers signalling support for winding up the central bank's bond-buying programme from this year.
Hareesh V, the head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services said gold prices could see a choppy trade in the run-up to the Fed meet.
In the short-term $1,770 is a strong support, a break below which the sell-off can extend towards $1,700, while prices need to break above $1,835 to trigger a rally, Hareesh added.
Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2% to 998.46 tonnes on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, silver dropped 1% to $23.59 per ounce, while palladium climbed 1.1% to $2,024.51.
Platinum fell 0.7% to $940.81.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU