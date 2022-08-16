Gold extends fall by 1% on stronger dollar, US Fed rate-hike worries

-
ALSO READ
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Dollar hits two-decade high against yen, pound near three-week low
Gold prices retreat as dollar resumes uptick; US inflation data eyed
Amid falling global prices, edible oil players see demand uptick
Asian stocks slide with oil on recession jitters; dollar drops against yen
-
Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday after falling more than 1% in the previous session, weighed down by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and worries over further U.S. interest rate hikes.
FUNDAMENTALS
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,777.46 per ounce, as of 0054 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Aug. 8 at $1,772.30 on Monday.
U.S. gold futures GCv1 eased 0.2% to $1,793.90 per ounce.
The dollar USD= rose 0.1% to a more than one-week high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. USD/
U.S. single-family homebuilders' confidence and New York state factory activity fell in August to their lowest levels since near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a further sign the economy is softening as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. (Full Story)
Fed officials have maintained a hawkish tone and hinted at more rate hikes down the year to tame high inflation. (Full Story)
Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rising U.S. interest rates dull non-yielding bullion's appeal.
Investors now await minutes from the Fed's July meeting on Wednesday for clues on further rate hikes.
Traders were pricing in around a 36.5% chance of a 75-basis-point rate hike by the Fed in September and a 63.5% chance of a 50 bps increase. FEDWATCH
SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 993.94 tonnes on Monday from 995.97 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF
Spot silver XAG= slipped 0.2% to $20.21 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.4% to $929.29, and palladium XPD= was steady at $2,144.52.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0430 Japan Tertiary Ind Act NSA June
0600 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng July
0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate June
0600 UK HMRC Payrolls Change July
0630 India WPI Inflation YY July
0900 EU Total Trade Balance SA June
0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Aug
0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Aug
1230 US Housing Starts Number July
1315 US Industrial Production MM July
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU