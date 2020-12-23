Gold gains as weaker dollar offsets US coronavirus stimulus doubts

-
ALSO READ
Brexit breakthrough? UK, European Union agree to intensify trade talks
Gold gains as global equities pull back push demand; US jobs data in focus
Gold firms as Joe Biden edges closer to US presidential election win
Gold dips on dollar bounce as investors see US election race tighten
Gold set for third straight weekly gain as virus cases soar
-
By Nakul Iyer
(Reuters) - Gold prices ticked higher on Wednesday as weakness in the dollar offset worries about a U.S. stimulus deal after President Donald Trump threatened not to sign the pandemic relief bill.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,865.01 per ounce by 0333 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,869.80.
The U.S. dollar edged down 0.1% against a basket of currencies, increasing gold's appeal among holders of other units.
Since the market has priced in a lot of pandemic-related uncertainty and the U.S. fiscal stimulus deal, gold will likely tread water in the coming weeks and any potential upside will come from new unknown uncertainties, said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.
"The next move for fund managers is probably to de-risk ... I think we'll see greater flows towards gold exchange-traded funds as they take some risk off the table," Langford said.
Raising concerns over a global economic recovery, a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain found in Britain has forced several countries around the world to shut their borders to the United Kingdom and drugmakers to scramble to test their COVID-19 vaccines against it.
Gold has climbed 22.9% so far this year on the back of large stimulus measures to aid pandemic-ravaged economies, as it is seen as a hedge against inflation likely to result from such stimulus and benefits from low-interest rates that reduce its opportunity cost.
Gold will recover its historical relationship with real yields, and real yields will likely continue to fall so there is no reason to think gold cannot make another push for $2,000 next year if this trend prevails, said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.
Silver rose 0.8% to $25.31 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.1% to $1,002.86 and palladium gained 0.2% to $2,318.23.
(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Aditya Soni)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU