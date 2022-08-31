Gold lingers near 1-month low as possibility of more Fed rate hikes weigh

-
ALSO READ
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
Euro-zone inflation hits record 8.6%, boosting case for big hikes
Global stocks shaky as hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia heightens worries
Goldman Sachs sees gold prices hitting $2,500/oz by year-end
Growing political tension in Pak poses risks for economy: Finance Ministry
-
(Reuters) - Gold languished near a one-month low on Wednesday and was set for a fifth consecutive monthly drop, as solid U.S. data and hawkish Federal Reserve comments pointing to higher interest rates dented the non-yielding metal's appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,723.28 per ounce, as of 0109 GMT, trading close to a one-month trough hit on Monday. It has declined 2.5% so far in the month.
* U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,734.40.
* The influential chief of the New York Fed said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank will likely need to get its policy rate "somewhat above" 3.5% and keep it there through the end of 2023.
* Even though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion.
* U.S. job openings increased in July and data for the prior month was revised sharply higher, pointing to persistently strong demand for labour that is giving the Fed cover to maintain its aggressive rate increases.
* Data also showed a bigger-than-expected rebound in U.S. consumer confidence in August.
* A chorus of European Central Bank policymakers called for decisive and swift rate hikes on Tuesday to combat soaring inflation, ahead of next week's policy meeting.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.44% to 976.26 tonnes on Tuesday from 980.61 tonnes on Monday.
* The dollar index inched 0.1% lower, while benchmark 10-year yields were off two-month highs hit in the previous session. [USD/] [US/]
* Spot silver fell 0.5% to $18.40 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $849.11 and palladium dipped 0.3% to $2,082.18.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Aug
0645 France GDP QQ Final Q2
0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY Aug
0645 France Producer Prices YY July
0755 Germany Unemployment Chg, Rate SA Aug
0900 EU HICP Flash YY Aug
0645 France HICP-X F&E Flash YY Aug
1200 India GDP Quarterly YY Q1
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU